New case of Legionnaires' disease found at Troy rehab center

Troy said that the testing found normal water quality, and that tests didn’t find Legionella bacteria in water supplied from the city.

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially serious form of pneumonia that is spread by breathing in small water droplets containing the Legionella bacteria from man-made water sources like pipes and showers.

The city said its staff would continue to help public health officials to look for potential sources for the infection at the facility.

It added that city water customers “can be assured that our water is safe to drink.”

We have reached out to the center and Miami County Public Health for a statement and will update this story with any reply.

The rehabilitation center previously confirmed in late December that a resident had contracted Legionnaires’ disease, was treated and had recovered.

At the time, the center said that it was working with an independent laboratory group and public health officials to determine the source of the bacteria but they were unsure if it came from their facility.