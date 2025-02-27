Breaking: Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at 39

New case of Legionnaires' disease found at Troy rehab center

FILE - This 1978 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Legionella pneumophila bacteria which are responsible for causing the pneumonic disease Legionnaires' disease. Poland's internal security officers were searching for the source of a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease which has killed seven people and infected more than 100 others in the strategic city of Rzeszow, near the border with Ukraine, authorities said Friday Aug. 25, 2023. (Francis Chandler/CDC via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This 1978 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Legionella pneumophila bacteria which are responsible for causing the pneumonic disease Legionnaires' disease. Poland's internal security officers were searching for the source of a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease which has killed seven people and infected more than 100 others in the strategic city of Rzeszow, near the border with Ukraine, authorities said Friday Aug. 25, 2023. (Francis Chandler/CDC via AP, File)
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A new case of Legionnaires’ disease has been reported at a Troy rehabilitation center two months after a case was reported in a center resident.

In a release, the city of Troy said that city water staff on Wednesday assisted Miami County Public Health to sample water at Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at 512 Crescent Drive after the center reported a new case of Legionnaires’ disease.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Health care center, officials investigate Troy Legionnaires’ disease case

Troy said that the testing found normal water quality, and that tests didn’t find Legionella bacteria in water supplied from the city.

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially serious form of pneumonia that is spread by breathing in small water droplets containing the Legionella bacteria from man-made water sources like pipes and showers.

The city said its staff would continue to help public health officials to look for potential sources for the infection at the facility.

It added that city water customers “can be assured that our water is safe to drink.”

We have reached out to the center and Miami County Public Health for a statement and will update this story with any reply.

The rehabilitation center previously confirmed in late December that a resident had contracted Legionnaires’ disease, was treated and had recovered.

At the time, the center said that it was working with an independent laboratory group and public health officials to determine the source of the bacteria but they were unsure if it came from their facility.

In Other News
1
Bridge issue closes Franklin-Trenton Road in Franklin, Franklin Twp.
2
Clayton housing drama continues: Third vote on massive 529-home plan...
3
Kettering elementary student disciplined for bringing toy guns to...
4
Centerville reaches ‘major milestone’ in Veterans Memorial Plaza...
5
Kettering state of the city address: ‘Progress illuminates every...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.