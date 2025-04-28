Breaking: Virginia Giuffre, who accused Britain’s Prince Andrew in Epstein sex trafficking scandal, has died

New Centerville restaurant specializing in Mediterranean cuisine set to open in June

Anatolian Grill is slated to open at 1069 S. Main St. in Centerville in about two months, according to owner Selahattin “Sam” Kizilelma. The restaurant will serve Mediterranean cuisine. CONTRIBUTED

A new area restaurant specializing in Mediterranean cuisine plans to open this summer.

Anatolian Grill expects to debut at 1069 S. Main St. in Centerville in about two months, according to owner Selahattin “Sam” Kizilelma, of Huber Heights.

The restaurant will offer a wide variety of menu items, including kebabs, casseroles, pastas and pizzas, plus chicken, lamb, beef and seafood menu items, said Kizilelma, who is originally from Turkey.

The business is moving into a spot that formerly was home to La Piñata Mexican Food before that restaurant moved.

Kizilelma, 40, said he’s spent about two decades in the restaurant industry and has been interested in opening an eatery in the Centerville for the past 8 years.

“I like the (city) of Centerville and I like the people,” Kizilelma said.

He said he chose to open the restaurant in the Centerville shopping plaza because the storefront already was equipped for a restaurant.

“I was thinking that this is the right place

 for me to open because this place has been a restaurant before,” he said. “For me, it’s easy to build out. If you build out ae vacant place, nothing is in there and it’s hard to do.”

Anatolian Grill will employ about 10 people, he said.

