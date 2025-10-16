New coffee shop coming to Fairborn: Dutch Bros gets first green light for second Dayton-area location

The Dutch Bros will be between the CVS Pharmacy and the Donatos on E. Dayton-Yellow Springs, near where the former K-Mart used to be.

“This project represents continued investment and revitalization along Dayton-Yellow Springs Road,” said City Planner Kathleen Riggs. “Dutch Bros Coffee will not only enhance local business offerings but also contribute to the vibrancy of this key commercial area.”

Dutch Bros aims for all its locations to be open 24-hours a day, according to city documents.

The Fairborn Planning Board approved their request on Tuesday. The proposal next goes to the city council, which will hold a public hearing and vote on the proposed location at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Dutch Bros Coffee was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992. Since then, it has become a “nationally recognized coffee chain known for its drive-thru service and community-focused culture,” according to the city’s announcement. Similar to competitor 7 Brew, it operates almost entirely on a drive-thru model, according to city documents.

If approved, this new Fairborn location will be the second Dutch Bros in the Dayton region. The company’s first location opened on North Dixie Drive in Butler Twp. last month.