NEW: Construction to start this summer on new credit union branch

Construction will begin this summer on a new Day-Air Credit Union location in Butler Twp.
Day Air Credit Union announced said the new new standalone branch will be built on a plot of land at 7919 N. Dixie Road.
However, when completed, the new location will house the branch today at 3434 York Commons Blvd.
“Our board wanted the building to be an investment that would benefit our membership and spur additional investment in Butler Twp.,” Bill Burke, president and chief executive of Day Air Credit Union, said in a statement. “We are committed to delivering innovative and accessible banking experiences for our growing member community.”
Burke said the new single-story branch is expected to be more than 5,000 square feet and will include eight banking offices, Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), multiple drive-thru lanes, and a community room available for public use.
“Both the location and design of the building embody our purpose to help the Miami Valley thrive and grow,” Burke said.
NewGround, an architecture firm familiar with the banking industry, is leading the project, Day-Air said.
Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2024.
