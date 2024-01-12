New Dayton VA Medical Center director named

DeFrancesco served as acting director since July 2023 after the previous director, Mark Murdock, left to lead a VA medical center in Syracuse, N.Y.

She has served as Dayton VAMC’s associate director for about five years.

“Dr. DeFrancesco has sound leadership qualities and proven experience,” said Laura Ruzick, director of Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 10, which oversees VA medical centers across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. “I am certain she will continue to be a valuable asset to our VISN, our employees and volunteers, our health care partners, the community, and most importantly, to the veterans we are so honored to serve.”

DeFrancesco first joined the VA in 2010 as a biomedical engineer within the Technical Career Field program in Indianapolis. In 2012, she was named the chief of biomedical engineering at a VA location in Virginia, before becoming the chief biomedical engineer for VISN 10 in 2017. She also served as the resident regional director of health technology services for Compass One Healthcare in Cincinnati.

She holds bachelor of science and master of science degrees in biomedical engineering from the University of Miami and a doctorate in health administration from Capella University.