New Destination Dayton truck wraps continue to herald the region

Kevin Burch, vice president of government affairs and sales at MTS, told an audience at Carillon that his truckers have heard appreciation for the wraps from as far away as Kansas City.

The truck wraps have been spreading the word about Dayton since 2017, he noted. Five of these trailers are on the road today, he said.

“This didn’t just happen overnight,” Burch said.

The design themes are rooted in history, with one featuring a 1940 Packard 160 Super 8 convertible — a nod to downtown’s America’s Packard Museum — while looking to the future. At least two of the wraps prominently feature an Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon and a B-2 bomber, an acknowledgement of Dayton’s ongoing ties to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where Air Force weapons and planes programs are overseen. The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has long attracted visitors from across the globe.

“These traveling billboards, in a creative and visually impactful way, promote just a few of Dayton’s and Montgomery County’s many outstanding visitor assets,” said Destination Dayton President and Chief Executive Jacquelyn Powell. “Our goal is to build awareness of Dayton and to drive — if you will pardon the pun — more visitors to greater Dayton."

Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims Jr. recalled how NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly held its spring session in downtown Dayton only a month ago.

“Maybe your next truck design will think about NATO, because that was something that was very, very special, maybe a once-in-a-lifetime situation that we had here in the city of Dayton,” Mims said.

According to Destination Dayton (the former Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau), there are studies that show that each year, the five wrapped trucks will generate 125 million impressions with a 98% positive recall of the messaging.