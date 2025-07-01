NEW DETAILS: Air Force, Space Force meet recruiting targets three months early

To date, the Air Force and Space Force have sent nearly 25,000 of 30,000 contracted recruits to basic military training, while the remaining recruits are scheduled to begin training by Sept. 30, the Air Force said Monday.

“The Air Force and Space Force continue to attract the best talent due to our unique capabilities and the chance to become proficient in exciting career fields with advanced technology,” a Department of the Air Force spokeswoman told the Dayton Daily News last month. “Coupled with a value proposition that is attractive and competitive with industry, our airmen and guardians are equipped to be successful in both professional and personal goals.”

More than 14,000 recruits await entry in the service’s Delayed Entry Program, the Air Force said. This includes a record 750 candidates for special warfare jobs, “representing a historic number of individuals who have signed up for these challenging-to-fill career fields,” the Air Force said.

“I am excited that both the Air Force and the Space Force have met their fiscal year 2025 recruiting goals three months early,” Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said in a statement. “The fact that we have even exceeded this goal and currently have a DEP (Delayed Entry Program) at its largest level in 10 years speaks to the vast number of volunteers interested in serving their country today. Congratulations to the recruiting service on ensuring we have the best talent ready to join the Department of the Air Force and defend this great nation.”

The Space Force also exceeded its fiscal year 2025 recruiting goal and has met its goals every year since the branch’s inception in 2019. More than one in five new guardian recruits holds a college degree.

“I’m incredibly proud the Space Force reached our fiscal year 2025 recruiting goal a full three months ahead of schedule,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman. “This is the sixth consecutive year we’ve reached our target and filled our ranks with high caliber patriots. It’s clear Americans are excited about the Space Force, and this achievement is a direct reflection of the talent our mission continues to attract.”