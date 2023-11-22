NEW DETAILS: All Oakwood Ohio 48 lanes reopening as delayed work pauses

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
18 minutes ago
X

All lanes on Ohio 48 in Oakwood are expected to be open this week during a pause in a sewer project that is behind schedule.

Traffic on the four-lane state route, also known as Far Hills Avenue, for months has been down to one lane in each direction in segments as Oakwood’s $2.1 million storm sewer reconstruction project moves forward.

All Ohio 48 lanes are expected to be open by Thanksgiving while the work that has seen several delays is on hold for the holiday weekend while in between phases I and II, project engineer Chris Kuzma said.

ExplorePOPULAR: Oakwood holiday lights display dispute has city, resident at odds

While the project is under budget, “we’ve encountered delays throughout,” said Kuzma, noting that many setbacks came while digging and installing pipes.

Kinnison Excavating was awarded the contract. This week’s openings are a result of the contractor not wanting “to get into anything more ahead of the holidays and leave it for five to six days,” he said. “So, it timed out well where we can open everything up and move on to the next phase.”

Starting the week of Dec. 4, Ohio 48 lane closures will resume for the work, which was originally targeted for completion by the end of October, Kuzma said. The project is now expected to be finished in early 2024, he said.

Specifics of the upcoming Far Hills lane closures should be known by early next week, if not before, Kuzma said.

ExploreEARLIER: Your water bill: Rate hikes vary widely across the region

“But there will be a traffic shutdown on Far Hills though,” he said. “It will be shifting traffic entirely to one side of the median or the other.”

The project involves Far Hills at Greenmount Boulevard; Dellwood from Far Hills to East Schantz Avenue; Forrer Boulevard from Far Hills to East Schantz; and a section of Devereux Drive north of Forrer Road, according to the city.

The work had to be done this year as Ohio 48 in Oakwood is set to be resurfaced next year, city officials have said.

The sewer project involves replacing about 3,050 feet of pipe on several Oakwood roads, including the state route, officials said.

ExplorePOPULAR: Dorothy Lane Market to add parking in Oakwood after Ohio 48 bank demolition

Much of the sewer system in the work zone was installed before the 1950s, officials have said.

Ohio 48 is one of the most traveled roads in the Montgomery County suburbs south of Dayton. It also runs through Kettering, Centerville and Washington Twp.

In Other News
1
Butler County’s CFM wins big with Navy contract modification
2
Three local band teachers marching in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
3
Cedarville adoption gives new hope to boy from China
4
Hilton Hotel, Casey’s gas station coming to growing area of Brookville
5
Death of local nurse shines a light on the emotional, physical toll of...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top