NEW DETAILS: Biden administration releases CHIPs Act funding to Intel for Ohio jobs

The award will support Intel’s expected U.S. investment of nearly $90 billion by the end of the decade, which is part of the company’s overall $100+ billion expansion plan. The government said it will disburse funds based on Intel’s completion of project “milestones.”

State leaders have advocated for the funds for months.

In a joint statement early Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted called the news a “much-needed step forward in the important objective of making the most advanced computer chips in America.”

“The DeWine-Husted administration has never wavered in its pledge to bring these chip manufacturing plants to Ohio. The work to build the Silicon Heartland now moves forward with even more certainty, advancing our economic and national security to the benefit of the working people of Ohio and America,” the men said.

Today’s announcement that Intel-Ohio is receiving CHIPS Act funding is a much-needed step forward in the important objective of making the most advanced computer chips in America. The DeWine-Husted Administration has never wavered in its pledge to bring these chip manufacturing… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 26, 2024

“The CHIPS for America program will supercharge American innovation and technology and make our country more secure — and Intel is playing an important role in the revitalization of the U.S. semiconductor industry through its unprecedented investments across Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oregon,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said.

The planned investment by Intel has had ripple effects across the state. In Dayton, Libra Industries invested $1.8 million in a 5,000-square-foot clean room to better serve semiconductor-industry customers — with the expectation that up to 26 employees will be added to the company’s workforce.

Intel began construction in late 2022 and is building the two plants simultaneously, said Linda Qian, communications director for the California-based company’s Ohio community relations team. As of May this year, 1,000 construction workers are on site, a number the company expects will grow to 7,000.

The following statement can be attributed to Steve Stivers, President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce regarding the announcement today of the release of $7.8 billion of CHIPS funding to Intel:

“Today’s announcement strengthens America’s national security and makes microchip manufacturing viable in the U.S. It’s a great day to be a Buckeye,” said Steve Stivers, president and chief executive of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, in his own statement.