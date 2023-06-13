NEW DETAILS: Closed downtown Dayton hotel sells for $1 million

That hotel site has a bit of a history. What was the Dayton Grand Hotel closed in 2016 as it underwent what at the time were thought would be renovations.

The hotel is located across Ludlow from the Dayton Arcade, which is in the midst of a multi-year redevelopment, a stark contract to the hotel’s struggles.

In 2020, the auction company Ten-X listed the former 12-story hotel as having 184 guest rooms, space for a restaurant and lounge, an indoor pool, a ﬁtness center, a business center and 5,925 square feet of meeting and event space.

“The property presents investors with the opportunity to acquire a well-located, highly visible, full-service vacant hotel fully unencumbered by brand and management,” Ten-X said in late 2020. “A new owner has complete ﬂexibility in terms of renovating and rebranding with a new hotel franchise, or considering alternative uses for the building such as multi-family.”

Recent years have not been kind to this site. In 2015, hotel officials announced they were undergoing $3 million to $5 million in renovations, with plans to rebuild the pool, re-open its restaurant and convert to a Double Tree by Hilton.

The hotel did not rebrand, however, and struggled.

Messages were sent Tuesday to Davidson Hospitality Group.