NEW DETAILS: Dayton industrial properties sell for $9M

Records list the buyer as METD Dayton Inc.

Readers may remember that Dayton manufacturer Select Industries ended its business at its 60 Heid and 220 Janney Road facilities in January.

In March, METD Dayton Inc. was also the buyer identified as having purchased the property at 220 Janney Road from Janney Road LLC for $1.3 million.

The Detroit tax mailing address for METD Dayton Inc. matches the address for Laepple Automotive US, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of German company LÄPPLE Automotive GmbH.

Michigan news reports last year said Laepple Automotive expected to invest $93.4 million in repurposing the Mount Elliott Tool and Die plant in Detroit, a former Chrysler automotive stamping plant that had been idled in 2018.

A man who answered the phone at the company’s Michigan offices Thursday said his partner, who wasn’t available for comment, purchased the property. A message was left for him.

Edward Cepuran is listed in Ohio secretary of state business filings as the limited liability company’s corporate officer.

The state of Michigan awarded Laepple a $3.5 million grant to help it establish a headquarters and factory in Detroit, Crain’s Business reported last year.