New details emerge about alternative school for Dayton students to open this fall

The district has many students on home instruction who either can’t attend school due to behavioral issues, medical issues or other issues, Dayton Superintendent David Lawrence said.

Under Ohio law, students still have to be given an education by a public school even if they have been expelled. Last year, the district paid $210,066 for home instructors, according to treasurer Hiwot Abraha.

Those students will now be sent to Jackson Center, Lawrence said.

The district also will use a new program called School AI, a way to support student learning and explain complex concepts to students, at the school, Lawrence said. The district is paying $72,600 for the program.

The district asked teachers, students and parents what they wanted to see from Jackson Center, Lawrence said. A lack of fights, respect for students and teachers and an engaging curriculum were some of the things that came up, Lawrence said.

These ideas won’t just be applied to Jackson Center, Lawrence said. The safety team has been working on a “Safe Schools” campaign, and the principals are working on developing a culture of respect during the principals’ retreat before the school year begins, he said.

“But when we can’t get it right, we want Jackson Center to be that fail safe, kind of that parachute place, where kids can go and we can make sure they’re taken care of,” Lawrence said.

Ponitz Career Tech Center principal Lolita Christian will transfer to be the principal for Jackson Center, Lawrence said.

Students who are sent to Jackson Center in lieu of suspension will attend for five to 10 days. Students who are at Jackson Center in lieu of suspension will not be able to play sports during that time.