NEW DETAILS: GM plans announcement in Brookville Friday

In 2021, GM opened its Brookville DMAX plant, an operation initially meant to complement the work in Moraine.

When it was first announced in 2019, the $175 million Brookville DMAX plant was conceived as operating concurrently with the original DMAX plant, sending the Moraine plant machined engine components for assembly.

But GM continued to make moves after the Brookville opening. It purchased 53 acres of land in Brookville near its new plant, off West Campus Boulevard.

In a mid-April meeting, a Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority official acknowledged that an expansion of the Brookville DMAX plant would indeed siphon employment from the Moraine plant.

If a Brookville announcement does mean a loss of jobs in Moraine, it would be the latest blow to that community in several weeks.

On May 18, an apparent dispute over a woman led one man to fatally shoot a coworker and then shoot himself in the head at the Moraine DMAX plant.

A third employee was also wounded in that shooting, possibly by a stray bullet as the man fired more than 12 rounds, Moraine police said.

The woman, who was also at the DMAX plant at the time, was not injured. Jeffrey James Allen III, 28, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting suspect no longer required intensive care at a local hospital, but police had still not identified him as of June 6.