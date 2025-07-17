NEW DETAILS: Joby’s Dayton site is ramping up

“From there, we plan to continue scaling our presence in Ohio. Our planned facility in Ohio could support delivery of up to 500 aircraft per year,” he added.

“The Dayton site demonstrates the capabilities required for FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) production certification and supports the company’s plans to scale operations,” the company said in a statement. “Equipment installation is underway, with production ramping up to eventually build up to 500 aircraft a year at that location.”

At a time when the company’s shares (NYSE:JOBY) are soaring, Joby also announced the expansion of its production site in Marina. The California site now spans some 435,500 square feet.

Once fully operational, the expanded California site is expected to be able to produce up to 24 aircraft a year, the company said.

In Dayton, Joby said it will produce and test aircraft components for Joby’s Marina production line.

“Reimagining urban mobility takes speed, scale, and precision manufacturing. Our expanded manufacturing footprint in both California and Ohio is preparing us to do just that,” Eric Allison, Joby’s chief product officer, said in a statement. “We celebrated the opening of the new facility with the flight of our sixth aircraft, which earned airworthiness certification within a week of completion.”

Joby’s leaders have long said the company is vertically integrated, meaning it owns and controls its supply chain and processes.

Joby’s careers page shows openings in Dayton for a test engineer and a senior test engineer.

California-based Joby makes and flies electric air taxis, quiet emissions-free craft that lift off and land like helicopters but fly like airplanes, aiming to make short-hop aerial commuter travel a reality for more travelers.

In September 2023, Joby announced that it would bring scaled production of its electric flying rotor-craft to Dayton, and about six months later, the business said it had selected a former U.S. Postal Service facility near the Dayton International Airport for the work.

Shares of Joby shot up $2.38 Wednesday, a 17% leap, closing at $16.33. The stock has a 52-week range of $4.66 to $16.48.