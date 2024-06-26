New details released in Kettering-Trotwood body parts case

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Jury selection is set to start Aug. 22 after a final pretrial hearing on Aug. 13, a document filed by Judge Elizabeth Ellis states.

Keiter Jr., 52, of Dayton was indicted on gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and theft charges for the dismemberment of his father 75-year-old father.

The defendant remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond, records show.

A second person — Amanda Nicole Reiff, 40, of Dayton — was charged last month in the case.

She is facing gross abuse of a corpse and complicity to commit tampering with evidence charges, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

She remains in the Montgomery County Jail on $150,000 bond, records show.

During the investigation, Reiff was identified as the girlfriend of Keiter Jr., according to court records.

She allegedly told a witness Keiter Jr. put his father’s body in a storage unit.

“The defendant also (told) the witness that she might have to help get rid of the body due to the odor and Jr. was in jail at the time,” an affidavit stated.

Reiff reportedly was seen in the storage unit with Keiter Jr. while his father’s body was being stored and moved around.

The investigation started April 22 after Trotwood police responded to a report of human legs found at the edge of a driveway in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road.

When officers arrived, they found a white tarp that had human legs inside, according to a Trotwood police incident report.

Using a serial number from a knee replacement surgery, investigators identified the remains as those of Keiter Sr., Kettering police Chief Christopher “Chip” Protsman said.

A few days later Trotwood police responded to Keiter Sr.’s apartment in the 4500 block of Croftshire Drive. Appliances and carpet were reportedly missing from the unit. It also appeared bleach had been poured on the floor.

Keiter Jr. was charged May 3 in Kettering Municipal Court with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. The theft charges are for the items taken from his father’s apartment. The rest of Keiter Sr.’s remains were discovered in a storage unit on Guenther Road on the Trotwood-Dayton border.