NEW DETAILS: Wright Patterson civilian employees receive new furlough notices

“The duration of the furlough is not known at this time,” adds the email, which the Dayton Daily News reviewed. “This furlough ... is not expected to exceed 30 days. Therefore, this furlough notice expires upon passage of a continuing resolution or FY (fiscal year) 2026 appropriation for DoW (Department of War).”

The notices are required every 30 days.

The email also tells recipients it is their responsibility to stay abreast of news regarding the “budgetary status” of the federal government.

“When you hear that a continuing resolution or a FY 2026 appropriation for the DoW has been approved, you will be expected to report to work on your next regular duty day or as otherwise directed by your supervisor,” the notice says.

An earlier furlough notice was issued to some civilian Wright-Patterson employees Oct. 1.

It remains unclear how many Wright-Patterson employees have been affected by the government shutdown.

Some 75% of civilian employees working at the headquarters of the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) at Wright-Patterson have been eligible for a furlough during the lapse in federal government appropriations, a spokeswoman for AFMC headquarters told the Dayton Daily News as the shutdown began.

That number could be near 10,000 people.

The first notice, sent Oct. 1, tells recipients that furloughed employees will receive “retroactive pay.”

The new notice does not include that statement.

Questions about the latest notice were sent to representatives of AMFC headquarters, the 88th Air Base Wing and the Air Force.