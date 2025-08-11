New Dimco Way extension opens in Centerville

It included the installation of a new traffic signal at Dimco Way and Clyo Road, construction of a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists, stormwater improvements and utility upgrades, city officials said.

Drivers started using the new extension this morning following a ribbon-cutting ceremony there today.

“This is a meaningful investment in both infrastructure and public safety,” Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis said in a statement. “It is a true example of how strong partnerships between the city and the schools lead to lasting benefits for the entire community.”

Centerville Schools Superintendent Jon Wesney said the Dimco Way extension will help take pressure off Main and Franklin streets, allow the district to better manage traffic, provide safer driving conditions for students and staff and improve accessibility for families and visitors.

Centerville awarded the contract for the project last fall to Troy-based Outdoor Enterprise. City officials said the final cost will be “well under” the original estimate of $2.8 million.

Funding for the initiative totals nearly $1.4 million, primarily supported by Centerville’s 2024 Capital Improvement Program and other cost-sharing agreements. The project also was partially funded by a $500,000 grant from the State of Ohio’s One-Time Strategic Investment fund and support from State Representative Tom Young, according to the city.

The school district’s estimated contribution is $384,121, payable only if the full award and contingency funds are utilized, city officials previously said. The district’s share will reflect the actual project expenses and grant funding received.