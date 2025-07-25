New Dunkin’ opens in Beavercreek near The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We felt like a second Dunkin’ close to I-675 and the mall area would benefit our guests,” said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company. “We want to be convenient for our guests and this location made sense.”

The grand opening will be 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 26. The first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards Members in line at 9 a.m. will get free coffee every day for 100 days.

Customers will also get the chance to win Dunkin’ swag and meet the mascot. There will be a ribbon cutting and check presentation to Feed the Creek at 10 a.m.

This location does not have a drive-thru.

Customers can expect a similar layout to the brand’s other “Next Gen” stores with a front-facing bakery case and a tap system where some of Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through.

This location will have a mobile order pick-up area, as well as kiosks for ordering.

It’s not the first time the franchisee has opened a Dunkin’ location in a strip center. Gilligan Company has several Dunkin’ locations in Cincinnati within strip centers.