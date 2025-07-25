New Dunkin’ opens in Beavercreek near The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Dunkin’ has opened a second location on North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.
The coffee shop is located at 2730 N. Fairfield Road in the strip center that houses Prima Nail Spa and Great Clips.
“We felt like a second Dunkin’ close to I-675 and the mall area would benefit our guests,” said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company. “We want to be convenient for our guests and this location made sense.”
The grand opening will be 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 26. The first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards Members in line at 9 a.m. will get free coffee every day for 100 days.
Customers will also get the chance to win Dunkin’ swag and meet the mascot. There will be a ribbon cutting and check presentation to Feed the Creek at 10 a.m.
This location does not have a drive-thru.
Customers can expect a similar layout to the brand’s other “Next Gen” stores with a front-facing bakery case and a tap system where some of Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through.
This location will have a mobile order pick-up area, as well as kiosks for ordering.
It’s not the first time the franchisee has opened a Dunkin’ location in a strip center. Gilligan Company has several Dunkin’ locations in Cincinnati within strip centers.
