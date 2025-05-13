New fast-food chicken restaurant to open multiple locations in Dayton area

“Our intention is to hit the ground running with this,” Blanco said. “We are working with a developer from North Carolina.”

The duo is hoping to open Layne’s Chicken Fingers in a second-generation restaurant space to expedite the construction and permitting process.

Once they find a space, it’s expected to take about 90 days to secure the site and six to eight months to get the restaurant open.

The first Layne’s Chicken Fingers in the Dayton region is expected to open early next year.

When asked why they decided to expand to Dayton, Blanco said it’s because their competition is doing well throughout the region.

“There’s a lot of data and information that helps you make a more informed decision on where should be a good territory and it seems like the competition... they’re doing good in Dayton,” Blanco said.

The Dayton region has several fast-food chicken restaurants such as Big Chicken, Chick-fil-A, Church’s Texas Chicken, Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Hunny Bee’s, JJ Fish & Chicken, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Popeye’s and Raising Cane’s.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers is planning to open it’s first Ohio location in Parma.

Customers can expect original or spicy chicken finger meals served with Layne’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and a 22 oz. drink.

Other items on the menu includes a chicken or club sandwich, grilled cheese and grilled chicken wrap. In addition to the Layne’s sauce, other sauce options include honey mustard, jalapeno ranch, buttermilk ranch, BBQ and gravy. Shakes are available in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, salted caramel or Oreo.

“I think it’s important that when you do something like this you got to believe in the product,” Blanco said. “I think the product is for sure superior than those of the competition.”

Blanco has been in the fried chicken space for about nine years owning several Pollo Campero locations. He’s teaming up with Monroy, who has been in the construction business for about 10 years.

They learned about the brand six months ago from a good friend that is well connected with the CEO of Layne’s Chicken Fingers.

They think this brand stands out not only because of the quality of the product, but the way the company handles their franchisees with care.

“That changes the kind of energy and emotion you put into the business,” Blanco said.

He hopes people will stay open-minded to trying new restaurant concepts and can’t wait to exceed expectations.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers was founded in 1994 in College Station, Tex. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and started to franchise.

For more information, visit layneschickenfingers.com.