New homes approved for 2 Xenia neighborhoods

The subdivision is the first new residential section of the Wright Cycle Estates neighborhood since 2006, according to city documents.

While homebuilding in Wright Cycle Estates has continued since 2006 on lots that had already been approved, City Planner Brian Forschner said, this is the first newly approved section of homes in 17 years.

It took some time to “fill up” remaining lots in older sections of Wright Cycle Estates for two reasons, Forschner said. The housing and financial crisis of 2008 ground many residential developments throughout the country, including in Xenia, to a halt, and secondly, many of the homes in Wright Cycle Estates are custom built by small builders, instead of larger-volume builders like Ryan Homes.

“This makes the sales and construction process take longer,” Forschner said.

In November, city council approved plans to slightly increase the density of Wright Cycle Estates at request of the owner, Wright Cycle Estates Holdings, LLC. The plan would bring the number of proposed single-family homes from 294 to 304 across approximately 179 acres.