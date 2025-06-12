New Honor Flight gala may draw ‘national act’ to WPAFB

That in itself is fairly unusual. Most honor flights originate from Dayton International Airport or other public airports.

“It sounds like it could be a fairly large event, with the base utilizing two C-17s to take folks,” Gebhart said. “It could really turn out to be something big.”

Some 3,000 people may be allowed on base for the event, he added.

Honor flights fly veterans to Washington, D.C. for a chance to take in memorials dedicated to remembering their service. Since 2005, the Honor Flight Network has flown more than 200,000 veterans from all services to visit the nation’s capital and other memorial sites, often on weekend outings, according to the Department of Defense.

The trips are free and are typically funded by donations.

The flights often draw crowds to greet veterans at airports as they depart and as they return.

“We’d love to see a lot of folks out there along with the veterans to welcome the veterans home,” Gebhart said.

The date at work right now is Sept. 21, which is the same weekend as the U.S. Air Force Marathon, also at and around Wright-Patterson, on Sept. 20.

Right now, attendance is capped at 3,000, the Fairborn city manager said.

Gebhart said there have been regular planning members with officers of the 445th.

A message was left for Col. Matthew Muha, deputy commander of the 445th.