New initiative aimed at helping families find resources they’re eligible for to help prepare their children for school

The website offers parenting advice, descriptions of milestones, and details about eligibility and how to apply for programs. Parents will immediately know what programs in the community their child is eligible for, said Debbie Feldman, the CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital and the board president of Preschool Promise, a nonprofit that helps kids get ready for kindergarten.

Feldman said she has heard from many parents that the number of applications they need to fill out to get the resources they need is too many, and local programs say their programs aren’t full.

“We hear parents say these kinds of things over and over again,” Feldman said. “We hear them saying, I don’t understand what programs there are for my child. I’m not sure what I’m eligible for.”

The program is aimed at helping with five areas that have scientific backing in helping kids be ready for kindergarten. Those include pregnancy support, connecting families with groups and home visits, understanding developmental milestones, finding a pediatrician and ensuring they can visit regularly, and making sure families can navigate childcare, preschool and preparing children for school.

Robyn Lightcap, Preschool Promise director, said the website has an eligibility screener that can help parents figure out easily what programs might be able to help.

The website requires an internet connection and a phone that can receive texts. The answers to the questions do not impact any other benefits the parents may be getting. One question asks if the person has a social security number.

Lightcap said a state version of this initiative exists but does not include local organizations.

Some of the partner programs with Preschool Promise and Dayton Children’s Hospital include the Dayton Metro Library, Omega CDC, CareSource, Catholic Social Services, Help Me Grow and many more. The program is still accepting partners.