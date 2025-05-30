New Lebanon interim police chief resigns; cites unstable village leadership

Village council fired much of its top leadership in early 2024, including former Police Chief Curtis Hensley, a move that kickstarted more than a year of turmoil among village staff and residents.

Hensley was replaced at the time by former Chief Jim Chambers.

But Chambers was also fired just months later, landing Wortman the opportunity to lead the department.

“The past 15 months have been particularly challenging; even before accepting the position of acting chief, my primary goal was to move the department forward and begin the rebuilding process,” Wortman wrote in his one-and-a-half page resignation letter. “Unfortunately, my ability to fully lead and administer the agency was often hindered by both external interference and internal resistance.”

Wortman was unable to effectively lead, he wrote, due to pressures imposed on him by fellow village employees, council members, and community members.

Wortman also alleges he was unfairly blocked from a permanent appointment as chief, the host of issues culminating in a “destabilizing environment,” he asserted.

“Various individuals ... have attempted to insert themselves into the daily operations of the department in pursuit of personal or political agendas,” his letter reads. “... Officers were approached in ways designed to influence departmental structure and decisions, undermining cohesion and morale.”

The sentiment of Wortman’s letter is akin to another penned last year by the police department’s union following a vote of no confidence in village administration.

In a May 1, 2024, letter to then-Acting Police Chief Jim Chambers, the New Lebanon police bargaining unit outlined reasons for its vote, citing “deep concern and lack of confidence” in the leadership and management abilities of then-Acting Village Manager Rob Anderson, special counsel Michael McNamee, Mayor David Nickerson, and council members Nicole Adkins, Timothy Back, and Melissa Sexton.

While Wortman’s letter does not directly name anyone, it suggests issues within the village have not improved in the year since that no-confidence vote.

He describes council meetings as “increasingly adversarial” and lacking “decorum.”

“Many of the concerns raised during those meetings could be resolved more constructively through direct communication with the village manager or department heads beforehand,” Wortman writes. “Instead, meetings often appear designed to provoke rather than problem-solve.”

Current Village Manager Bill Draugelis, who was appointed to the position earlier this year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Wortman’s exit.

Village officials also did not respond to questions about who will fill Wortman’s role, both in the interim and long-term.

Wortman thanked Draugelis in his letter, noting his continued support and “efforts to retain (Wortman) under difficult circumstances.”

“(Draugelis) has been placed in an incredibly challenging position, forced to manage amid conflicting agendas and ongoing attempts to interfere with his ability to fulfill his role,” Wortman writes.

During a contentious election in November 2023, New Lebanon voters elected a new mayor and several new councilmembers.

What’s followed has included a flurry of allegations of misdealing and wasteful spending against the previous administration, an internal investigation that has yet to wrap up, and ongoing division among village administration and the community.