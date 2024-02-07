Man charged with involuntary manslaughter daughter’s OD death in Eaton

A New Lebanon man is facing charges in the overdose death of his daughter in Eaton last year.

A grand jury indicted Steven Means, 62, on two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in heroin, four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of corrupting another with drugs, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records.

On July 10, officers responded to an apartment in the 900 block of South Barron Street on a possible drug overdose.

They found Means’ daughter, 30-year-old Kimberly Means, dead inside the apartment, according to Eaton police. She was pregnant at the time.

Steven Means was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in the Preble County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.

We will update this story as more information is available.

