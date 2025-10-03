New Lebanon woman killed in early-morning crash in Miami Twp.

A 26-year-old woman died in a rollover crash Friday morning in Miami Twp.
Adrienne Landers, of New Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Around 2 a.m. Landers was driving west on Ohio 725 when her vehicle went off the road near Linden Avenue and overturned.
She was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers. Speed was also a factor in the crash.
Miamisburg police, Five Rivers MetroParks, Miami Valley Fire District and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office assisted troopers at the scene.
