New list: Which local schools are remote, for how long?

Huber Heights: Valley Forge Elementary has been fully virtual from Monday, Jan. 10 until Friday, Jan. 14. Expected to return to in-person Tuesday.

Lebanon: Remote learning for high school only from Jan. 13 to Jan. 21. The district began requiring that students wear masks again this week.

Mad River: High school, middle schools and preschool have closed and the district will be doing online learning for Thursday and Friday. The elementary schools are in-session. The district expects to return to in-person learning Tuesday.

Northridge: The district has been fully remote learning since Jan. 5 and expects to return to in-person learning on Tuesday. The district is closed on Friday for a teacher learning day.

Springboro: The district is fully closed on Thursday and Friday and expects to return to in-person learning Tuesday.

Tipp City: Virtual learning for all grades beginning Thursday until Friday, Jan. 21. Students are expected to be logged in and online during their scheduled times.

Troy: Schools closed on Friday. The district will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

Urbana: Urbana Elementary School was closed Thursday due to staffing shortages. Urbana Junior High and High School operate as normal.

Valley View: Remote learning for Thursday and the district is closed on Friday, with students expected to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

West Carrollton: Thursday was a remote learning day. Students do not have school Friday, but staff have a training day. The district expects to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.