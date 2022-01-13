Hamburger icon
New list: Which local schools are remote, for how long?

Fairborn city school students board the buses to go home Tuesday, January 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
Fairborn city school students board the buses to go home Tuesday, January 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
7 minutes ago

More than a dozen local school districts moved to remote learning or canceled classes completely this week due to surging COVID cases and/or staffing shortages. All local public schools are closed Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek: All buildings are fully closed Friday. Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

Dayton Public: All buildings are fully closed Thursday and Friday. Work was sent home with students. Expected to return to in-person Tuesday.

Fairborn: Virtual learning for Thursday and Friday. Expected to return to in-person Tuesday.

Greenon: The district is closed Thursday and Friday and there will be no virtual learning. Students are expected to return Tuesday.

Huber Heights: Valley Forge Elementary has been fully virtual from Monday, Jan. 10 until Friday, Jan. 14. Expected to return to in-person Tuesday.

Lebanon: Remote learning for high school only from Jan. 13 to Jan. 21. The district began requiring that students wear masks again this week.

Mad River: High school, middle schools and preschool have closed and the district will be doing online learning for Thursday and Friday. The elementary schools are in-session. The district expects to return to in-person learning Tuesday.

Northridge: The district has been fully remote learning since Jan. 5 and expects to return to in-person learning on Tuesday. The district is closed on Friday for a teacher learning day.

Springboro: The district is fully closed on Thursday and Friday and expects to return to in-person learning Tuesday.

Tipp City: Virtual learning for all grades beginning Thursday until Friday, Jan. 21. Students are expected to be logged in and online during their scheduled times.

Troy: Schools closed on Friday. The district will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

Urbana: Urbana Elementary School was closed Thursday due to staffing shortages. Urbana Junior High and High School operate as normal.

Valley View: Remote learning for Thursday and the district is closed on Friday, with students expected to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

West Carrollton: Thursday was a remote learning day. Students do not have school Friday, but staff have a training day. The district expects to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

