New Montessori high school to open in downtown Dayton’s Arcade

In its first year, the school will enroll ninth and tenth grade students. It was not yet clear what the capacity of the school would be.

“We believe students thrive when they are known, respected and challenged in meaningful ways,” said Becky Konecki, founding teacher leader. “Valor empowers students to co-design their learning path and build the skills they need to lead with confidence and compassion.”

Konecki spent multiple years as the co-head teacher of the high school community at Nightingale Montessori in Springfield.

The school is set to open inside The Hub at the Arcade.

An open house is set for Monday, May 19 from 5-7 p.m. at The Hub.

The school is partnered with three other Montessori independent schools in Dayton, including Montessori School of Dayton, Dayton Montessori Society, and Enon Montessori, according to the school’s website.

The school is currently enrolling students and forming partnerships with local organizations and businesses, according to an announcement from the school.

Several other high schools are located in downtown Dayton, including charter schools Dayton Business Technology High School, Liberty High School, and Riverscape Career Tech High School.

Ponitz Career Technology High School in the Dayton Public Schools district is located at 741 W. Washington St., and several other charter schools are also nearby.

The nearest Montessori school, Dayton Public Schools’ River’s Edge Montessori, is located in the McPherson neighborhood just north of downtown near Riverside Drive. Recently, DPS announced the school will be open to middle school students next school year.