New Paris man accused of hitting child with clothes hanger

Crime & Law
By
57 minutes ago
X

A New Paris man is facing multiple child abuse charges after he reportedly hit a child with a clothes hanger.

Daniel Z. Arguijo, 24, was charged with four counts of child endangering in Eaton Municipal Court. One of the counts is a first-degree misdemeanor and the remaining three are felonies.

On Friday, a woman was picking up her daughter up from her mother’s residence when she reportedly noticed another girl with bruises on her face. The woman took the child to her home to play with her daughter.

When asked about the bruises, the girl initially said she didn’t want to talk about it and she wasn’t allowed to talk about the bruises, according to court records. The child reportedly let the woman’s husband take photos of the bruises.

ExploreSleep Number apologizes to Dayton-area woman, 85, reaches settlement

The girl later said Arguijo “whooped” her with a hanger on the legs because she drank his apple juice and ate his chocolate cake, an affidavit read. She also reportedly had bruises on her back, but didn’t say how she got them.

The woman also found bruises on the child’s arms when she rolled up the child’s sleeves, according to court records.

New Paris police received four photographs of the child. The photos showed “significant” bruises on her forehead, cheek, under her eye and on her back, according to court documents.

A judge set Arquijo’s bond at $25,000. He is held in the Preble County Jail.

In Other News
1
1 in custody following police chase in Dayton
2
Prosecutor to stay on criminal case of Lakota school board member...
3
Father pleads guilty after boy, 5, accidentally ingests meth in...
4
Man accused of stabbing uncle during argument in Dayton
5
Stolen vehicle attempts to ram police, leads to chase that ends in...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top