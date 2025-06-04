New Paris woman killed in motorcycle crash in Preble County

The crash was reported around 4:12 p.m. on Eaton Gettysburg Road near Spacht Road in Washington Twp.

Dailey was driving a Harley Davidson FXD motorcycle when she hit the back of a Toyota Tacoma truck on Eaton Gettysburg Road, according to troopers.

The crash closed the road for more than three hours. The road reopened by 7:45 p.m.

OSHP is continuing to investigate. The Preble County Coroner’s Office, Eaton Fire and EMS and Preble County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.