New Paris woman killed in motorcycle crash in Preble County

A 61-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash involving a pickup truck in Preble County Tuesday afternoon.
Katherine Dailey was pronounced dead while medics were transporting her to the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported around 4:12 p.m. on Eaton Gettysburg Road near Spacht Road in Washington Twp.
Dailey was driving a Harley Davidson FXD motorcycle when she hit the back of a Toyota Tacoma truck on Eaton Gettysburg Road, according to troopers.
The crash closed the road for more than three hours. The road reopened by 7:45 p.m.
OSHP is continuing to investigate. The Preble County Coroner’s Office, Eaton Fire and EMS and Preble County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
