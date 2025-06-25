New path coming in front of two Beavercreek schools

Construction is scheduled to begin in November and be completed in June 2026. Greene County awarded the contract to Englewood-based Double Jay Construction.

The Beavercreek project received more than $181,000 in federal funding through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, with a local share of more than $91,000 from Beavercreek Twp., Beavercreek City Schools and Greene County Parks and Trails.

The path will be on the north side of the roadway, beginning at Ankeney Road and ending about 70 yards east of the bus driveway for Jacob Coy Middle School and Trebein Elementary School.

Other Safe Routes to School projects in Greene County include a shared-use path to schools in Yellow Springs, which was greenlit in 2022.

Other Greene County roadwork

Greene County will be host to a flurry of road construction activity tied to U.S. 35 this summer, county Engineer Stephanie Goff told county commissioners Tuesday.

That includes the massive Fairfield Road and U.S. 35 interchange construction, pavement repair along U.S. 35 between the North Bickett Road and Old U.S. 35 interchanges, and construction that recently got underway — a bridge repair and repaving from the Montgomery County line to just east of the North Fairfield Road interchange on the west side of the county.