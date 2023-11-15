New playgrounds, blight removal among suburban projects awarded county CDBG funds

The Montgomery County commission approved $924,887 in Community Development Block Grant funding for 17 projects ranging from removing blighted buildings to improving accessibility for people with disabilities.

Montgomery County communities submitted 23 applications for funds. An advisory committee, which is composed of jurisdiction leaders, approved 17 of the 23 projects.

“Montgomery County citizens will directly benefit from the quality-of-life improvements provided by the CDBG program,” commission president Debbie Lieberman said. “Our investments are yielding great dividends by enhancing our community and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

The CDBG program’s goal is to help with neighborhood development through housing and expanding economic opportunities, particularly for people who have low to moderate income.

Each jurisdiction will have a contract for each project, most of which will be completed by the end of 2024, according to a county press release.

Here are the 17 projects selected for grant funding:

Moraine – ADA curb ramp installation, $75,000: This project will focus on Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramp installation along Kettering Boulevard and South Dixie Drive in Moraine. This includes the construction of compliant curb ramps, curb replacement necessary for curb ramp installation, and isolated sidewalk replacement.

Brookville – Golden Gate Park inclusive playground, $75,000: The city wants to construct an inclusive playground. The inclusive playground design allows children with disabilities to enjoy play equipment designed for them, but also play alongside other children.

Trotwood – MacMillian water main replacement, $75,000: The project will replace the water main and provide drinking water to the local residents who live on MacMillan Drive. Loss of value and water resources due to water main breaks and leaky service connections will be reduced by replacing the failing assets, according to the county press release.

Carlisle – Lower Carlisle water main extension, $75,000: The project is to extend a water main approximately 600 feet from the termination of the existing water system on Lower Carlisle Road to Franklin’s city water system. Blight on the existing water system will significantly decrease due to addressing flaws within the system, according to the county.

Jefferson Township – Richardson Park rehabilitation and revitalization, $75,000: The proposed project will include park rehabilitation and revitalization, like construction of an asphalt walking trail that’s ADA accessible, a splash pad, new lighting and improvements to the existing parking lot.

Verona – Main Street reconstruction, $70,000: This is the final phase for reconstruction of Main Street. The proposed project will eliminate pooling water along curbs and fix the surface drainage and driving surface of the street.

Huber Heights – Handicap ramp and crosswalk improvements, $60,000: This project involves the removal of 35 existing, non-conforming handicap ramps on four thoroughfares in the city and replacing them with updated, ADA compliant handicap ramps.

West Carrollton – I-75/Alex-Bell Road underpass improvement, $60,000: Funding will go toward the second phase of improvements to the Interstate 75 underpass at Alex-Bell Road. This underpass is used daily by students, teachers and guests at the adjacent West Carrollton High School property, which will be redeveloped as a 7-12 grade school campus.

New Lebanon – New Lebanon blighted properties, $50,000: Demolition of abandoned and vacant properties will see the removal of rodent infestation, dangerous properties gone and criminal activity lowered throughout the community, according to the county.

Harrison Township – Neighborhood Stabilization program, $50,000: Harrison Township requested $50,000 in funding for a contracted professional service to provide an assessment of current and future Township and Land Bank owned properties.

Miamisburg – Owner-occupied home rehabilitation, $50,000: This project will initiate the sixth phase of the Owner-Occupied Home rehabilitation program. If awarded, the funding will specifically target low to moderate-income households throughout the city for repair or replacement of essential home systems.

Englewood – Englewood Spot blight removal, $50,000: This project will target blighted homes in Englewood for demolition or acquisition followed by demolition. The main focus is the Englewood Dam Plat, also referred to as Morgan Place, located at the northeast quadrant of Main Street and Wenger Road.

Trotwood – East Main Street business façade improvement, $50,000: This application is to design and implement a facade improvement program for businesses along the East Main Street business corridor.

Vandalia – Robinette Park inclusive playground, $50,000: Vandalia is seeking funding to assist with the replacement of two aging playground units with modern ADA accessible equipment designed for ages 2-12.

Centerville – Stubbs Park swing set, $40,000: The proposed new swing set will include six standard-style swings, one adaptable swing with a belt, and one “Expression Swing.” The proposed rubber matting will replace existing rubber shavings.

Riverside – Rohrer Park playground improvements, $10,213: The Rohrer Park Improvements will add a playground in the park. This new, contemporary toddler play structure is aimed at ages 2-5.

Riverside – Community Park playground improvements, $9,674: The Community Park Improvements will also add a playground in the park aimed at ages 2-5.