New ranking puts Dayton 5th out of 94 cities for number of innovative workers

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re familiar with the Dayton area’s history of bringing innovations to tangible reality, from the first practical airplane to the pop-top can to the latest weapons systems and software coming out of programs managed by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the center of gravity for Air Force logistics and weapons development. Increasingly, testing and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, also called simply “flying cars,” happens in Springfield, overseen by the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson.

Combined Shape Caption The Lift Aircraft pilot demonstrates their advanced air mobility system, or flying car, Wednesday during the Advanced Air Mobility Showcase at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. The event featured some of the top companies in the world of advanced air mobility systems as they showed their flying vehicles and the technology that make them possible. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

SmartestDollar’s ranking goes beyond engineering jobs, though. The site said innovative jobs are found in a wide range of disciplines beyond STEM fields, from the arts to education to entertainment.

“Many of the most innovative jobs according to O*NET are found in the arts, including highly creative jobs like choreographers, poets/lyricists, and writers/authors,” the site said. “Innovative jobs also include STEM fields like mechanical engineering and biochemistry & biophysics, along with positions that bridge technology and the arts, like video game design.”

See more about the ranking at https://smartestdollar.com/research/cities-with-the-most-innovative-workers-2022