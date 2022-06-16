New ranking puts Dayton 5th out of 94 cities for number of innovative workers

Your innovative people are getting noticed again, Dayton.
Dayton ranked 5th out of 94 midsize metropolitan areas for its number and concentration of workers in jobs requiring innovation, according to a new ranking from finance web site SmartestDollar.com.
The site’s ranking for midsize metropolitan areas gives Dayton a composite index of 60.37, weighing principally the city’s share of workers with the most innovative jobs, total workers in the most innovative jobs (in Dayton’s case, 12,990), average annual wage for all workers ($54,960, also in Dayton’s case) as well as the average annual wage for workers in the most innovative jobs ($83,754).
The data used in this analysis was pulled from O*NET’s Occupation-Level Innovation Score and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics, a spokesman for the web site said. (Spokesman Mike LaFirenza declined to make researchers available for an interview.)
With that data, researchers calculated a “composite innovation index,” which is an employment-weighted average of the occupation-level innovation scores for each location, as LaFirenza put it.
If you’re reading this, chances are you’re familiar with the Dayton area’s history of bringing innovations to tangible reality, from the first practical airplane to the pop-top can to the latest weapons systems and software coming out of programs managed by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the center of gravity for Air Force logistics and weapons development. Increasingly, testing and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, also called simply “flying cars,” happens in Springfield, overseen by the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson.
SmartestDollar’s ranking goes beyond engineering jobs, though. The site said innovative jobs are found in a wide range of disciplines beyond STEM fields, from the arts to education to entertainment.
“Many of the most innovative jobs according to O*NET are found in the arts, including highly creative jobs like choreographers, poets/lyricists, and writers/authors,” the site said. “Innovative jobs also include STEM fields like mechanical engineering and biochemistry & biophysics, along with positions that bridge technology and the arts, like video game design.”
See more about the ranking at https://smartestdollar.com/research/cities-with-the-most-innovative-workers-2022
