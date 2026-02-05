New restaurant Falcon’s Wings and Grill opens in time for Super Bowl

Falcon’s Wings and Grill, 2082 South Alex Road in West Carrollton, is a new sports bar and grill opening just in time for the Super Bowl, holding a grand opening on Sunday where all food items will be 20% off.

Falcon’s Wings and Grill’s menu offers a mix of classic American meals and Mediterranean‑inspired dishes. Its appetizers include items like eggrolls, mozzarella sticks, nachos and onion rings. It also has Middle Eastern and Mediterranean starters like falafel, which is a deep-fried, crispy dish made primarily from ground chickpeas, and dolma, which are grape leaves stuffed with a savory filling.

The sports bar and grill also offers bone‑in or boneless wings with a variety of sauces, including unique options like mango buffalo sauce. Other entrees include salads, shawarma wraps, kebab plates, classic sandwiches, fish and chips, and an assortment of burgers including its Falcon Classic, Mediterranean burger, and bacon or mushroom variations.

Sides include different types of fries, and the kids’ menu offers classics like mac and cheese, chicken tenders and mini cheeseburgers. Dessert options include a Dubai chocolate platter, tiramisu, cheesecake and baklava with pistachio ice cream.

Falcon’s Wings and Grill has a full-service bar with signature cocktails, draft beer and liquor.

“I want my bar to be always busy — not because of money again, just because I want it to be a place (for) everyone to go when they feel that they are bored or they want to hang out and watch some games," Habron said.

Habron also plans to create a loyalty rewards program for customers.

“We will be having deals all the time,” Habron said.

Falcon’s Wings and Grill is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. For more information, visit falconswg.com.