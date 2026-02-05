New restaurant Falcon’s Wings and Grill opens in time for Super Bowl

Falcon Wings and Grill is opening on South Alex Road in West Carrollton. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Falcon Wings and Grill is opening on South Alex Road in West Carrollton. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

When Loay Habron opened his new restaurant, Falcon’s Wings and Grill, he wanted a place where people could have a good time together — either with their friends or while making new ones.

“I love to be near people,” Habron said.

Falcon’s Wings and Grill, 2082 South Alex Road in West Carrollton, is a new sports bar and grill opening just in time for the Super Bowl, holding a grand opening on Sunday where all food items will be 20% off.

Falcon’s Wings and Grill’s menu offers a mix of classic American meals and Mediterranean‑inspired dishes. Its appetizers include items like eggrolls, mozzarella sticks, nachos and onion rings. It also has Middle Eastern and Mediterranean starters like falafel, which is a deep-fried, crispy dish made primarily from ground chickpeas, and dolma, which are grape leaves stuffed with a savory filling.

The sports bar and grill also offers bone‑in or boneless wings with a variety of sauces, including unique options like mango buffalo sauce. Other entrees include salads, shawarma wraps, kebab plates, classic sandwiches, fish and chips, and an assortment of burgers including its Falcon Classic, Mediterranean burger, and bacon or mushroom variations.

Sides include different types of fries, and the kids’ menu offers classics like mac and cheese, chicken tenders and mini cheeseburgers. Dessert options include a Dubai chocolate platter, tiramisu, cheesecake and baklava with pistachio ice cream.

ExploreCharter amendments to go back before voters in West Carrollton

Falcon’s Wings and Grill has a full-service bar with signature cocktails, draft beer and liquor.

“I want my bar to be always busy — not because of money again, just because I want it to be a place (for) everyone to go when they feel that they are bored or they want to hang out and watch some games," Habron said.

Habron also plans to create a loyalty rewards program for customers.

“We will be having deals all the time,” Habron said.

Falcon’s Wings and Grill is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. For more information, visit falconswg.com.

In Other News
1
‘He had a great life.’ Ex-fighter pilot Joseph Adamo celebrates 100th...
2
Letters to the editor: ICE is doing its job; Faber doesn’t get vote
3
First Lady Fran DeWine visits CareSource, recognizing donation to...
4
Dayton food spots brace for Super Bowl rush while retailers see little...
5
Plans for Beavercreek Hampton Inn move forward despite resident...

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a reporter for the Dayton Daily News covering health care, as well as local news in Kettering, Oakwood, Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Moraine and West Carrollton. Contact her at samantha.wildow@coxinc.com.