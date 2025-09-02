New restoration company opens in Xenia to support those in addiction recovery

The business joins a network of dozens of area businesses and nonprofits that have partnered with Emerge and parent company Five Star Home Services to provide training and employment for those who are in addiction recovery.

“Once we open this up, we are going to be hiring immediately — probably 16 positions to start out with,” founder Dale See said. “We are going to blend this into the Trades Institute to help people completing the program — people who are looking to learn more skills and take up a new career path. This has the potential to create dozens of new jobs.

“We are all very excited. I am passionate about helping homeowners and making sure they aren’t getting taken advantage of.”

A central Ohio native, See has worked in the restoration business for 25 years.

The range of services that Rapid Response Restoration Services offers includes water damage restoration, water intrusion, fire damage and smoke damage, as well as mold problems, odor issues, cleaning, upholstery, carpet cleaning, and more.

“Services are especially focused on things that relate to emergencies,” See said. “We have a relentless passion for taking care of people ... Especially doing this here in Ohio.”

Emerge Recovery and Trade opened for its first cohort of men in 2023. Emerge’s model aims to give people recovering from substance abuse the tools and knowledge to have a career and a stable income and to supply local plumbing, HVAC, and electrical businesses with more skilled workers.

The organization has since expanded to include the Trades Institute, which is open to the broader community.

The founders of Five Star Home Services had been looking to enter the water restoration business, as they encounter water problems frequently, the company said. Overall, the entire process has taken about a year.