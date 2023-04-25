New salary set for Dayton Public Schools superintendent

The board put out a request for proposals for search firms in February but re-issued another request on April 5. The deadline for that request is May 8.

Board president Chrisondra Goodwine said the board only got a handful of proposals the first time, most of which were not from search firms that worked with urban districts, and the board is hopeful to get a more competitive field this time around.

In the 2021-2022 school year, Lolli’s base salary was $205,000,according to her contract. At its Jan. 10 meeting, the DPS school board voted five to one in favor of granting Lolli a retroactive 5% increase to Aug. 1, 2022. Member Joe Lacey was the sole no vote at that meeting and board member Gabriella Pickett was not present.

During Lolli’s tenure at DPS, she has been publicly criticized for her decision making and others have praised her for the drastic changes under her leadership.

Lolli began hiring two teachers for grades one through three, where one teacher could teach math while the other taught reading, in 2021 using pandemic dollars. That lead to huge gains in reading and math in the 2021-2022 school year, according to internal district results, at the same time most students in the state were still struggling to read.

But parents and teachers have also criticized her, saying Dayton Public Schools is still significantly behind other districts in the state, and disagreeing with the decision to conduct DPS classes virtually until March of 2021.

Lolli was named superintendent in March 2018 and was named 2023 Ohio superintendent of the year. Lolli has been in education for 45 years, with 15 years as a superintendent in various districts.