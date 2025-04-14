New sculpture a playful, uplifting addition to Kettering arts center

Breaking: Dayton wants to enhance speed camera program, add cameras to other school zones

Workers adjust the placement of a sculpture they were installing Tuesday afternoon, April 8, 2025, at Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering. The installation is part of the multi-year Rosewood facility renovation project and was selected from 38 submissions. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Workers adjust the placement of a sculpture they were installing Tuesday afternoon, April 8, 2025, at Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering. The installation is part of the multi-year Rosewood facility renovation project and was selected from 38 submissions. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
A new sculpture outside the Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering was selected for its originality and imaginative, uplifting concept, officials said.

An abstract human and dog, both with cloud-like heads, now stands outside the center at 2655 Olson Drive. The public artwork created by Brooklyn-based artist Sujin Lim is called “Silver Lining.” This is a nod to the phrase “every cloud has a silver lining,” a metaphor that means there may be a positive aspect to something negative.

The sculpture was commissioned as part of Rosewood’s renovation project and was unanimously selected by the city’s Art in Public Places committee over 38 submissions “for its originality, welcoming nature, its seamless alignment with Rosewood’s vision, and its imaginative, uplifting concept that brings a sense of joy and inspiration to the space,” a release from the city read.

The sculpture is made of polyester resin and fiberglass. The human stands 9 feet and the dog is 5 feet high.

An artist rendering of "Silver Lining," two sculptures at right of an abstract human and dog, with with cloud-like heads, at right, to be installed outside the Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

