New sculpture a playful, uplifting addition to Kettering arts center

A new sculpture outside the Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering was selected for its originality and imaginative, uplifting concept, officials said.

An abstract human and dog, both with cloud-like heads, now stands outside the center at 2655 Olson Drive. The public artwork created by Brooklyn-based artist Sujin Lim is called “Silver Lining.” This is a nod to the phrase “every cloud has a silver lining,” a metaphor that means there may be a positive aspect to something negative.