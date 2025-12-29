New wheelchair basketball program to give Miamisburg students a chance to compete

Other local teams formed several years ago in Centerville and Beavercreek, but this will be the first year for wheelchair basketball for Miamisburg school district residents, Chuck Carter told Dayton Daily News.

“We hope to complete our roster in January,” Carter said. “This is a pilot year for Miamisburg, so we’ll be trying to get our logistics down this (school) year for a competitive season next year.

“We hope to have some games and scrimmages in 2026 prior to March and then go into this full force for the 2026-2027 school year.”

Carter said Adaptive Sports Ohio founder and CEO Lisa Followay has been instrumental in getting the team started and Miamisburg school district has been “great to work with.”

Followay said the program is open to male and female students in grades 1 through 12.

Students must have a primary physical impairment that prevents them from playing traditional basketball. Eligible conditions can include amputations, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, spinal cord injuries, muscular dystrophy, osteogenesis imperfecta, traumatic brain injuries and limb‑length discrepancies, among others.

Followay said that eligibility can also extend to students with permanent injuries or those who have undergone hip or knee replacements.

Participation is not limited to students who use wheelchairs in daily life, she said. Any student with a physical disability that restricts their ability to take part in typical school athletics may join, as long as they can independently maneuver the manual sports wheelchair provided for play.

Teams may also include up to five students without disabilities, most often those in grades seven through twelve, who participate as part of the inclusive nature of the league, Followay said.

Giving students an opportunity to play can make a difference in a child’s life, she said.

“What we see through those opportunities to play is more acceptance about their diagnosis, whether that’s acquired or born .... more self esteem, greater hope for the future, and just that social connectedness,” Followay said. “They feel like they’re part of the school community. They’re representing the school just like their peers would.”

Having a chance to play is “critically important,” Followay said.

“It’s very, very special that Miamisburg is partnering with us,” she said. “It’s an opportunity that we hope the community embraces, and those who are eligible will embrace and be part of the team.”

For more information about joining the team, call Chuck Carter at 937-623-0515 or write to robertccarter@msn.com.