New wing and burger spot opens for business in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A new fast-casual wing and burger restaurant is now open in the University Shoppes center near Wright State University.
Family-owned restaurant Dad’s Wings and Burgers had a soft opening March 15 at 2638 Colonel Glenn Highway, the former location of the One Eyed Jacks pub. A grand opening is planned for later this year.
As the name suggests, the restaurant offers signature American food, specializing in fresh cut jumbo chicken wings, hand-breaded tenders, onion rings, breaded mushrooms, and of course, fresh burgers. The restaurant also serves cheesesteak sandwiches and wraps.
“Nothing is stored in a freezer, we don’t even have one,” said owner Muammer Kilic. “All the meats are bought locally the same day.”
Kilic and his family are serial restauranteurs, and have lived in Fairborn for almost 20 years. The family previously owned Airway Kitchen in Riverside, which closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is our new fast-casual style wings and burgers place,” Kilic said. “We will be doing everything fresh here and (trying) to create a new product unlike any other wing place.”
Dad’s Wings and Burgers is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
