dayton-daily-news logo
X

New wing and burger spot opens for business in Fairborn

Storefront of Dad's Wings and Burgers, which opened Tuesday in Fairborn. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Storefront of Dad's Wings and Burgers, which opened Tuesday in Fairborn. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
47 minutes ago
Dad’s Wings and Burgers is the latest venture by family that owned Airway Kitchen in Riverside.

FAIRBORN — A new fast-casual wing and burger restaurant is now open in the University Shoppes center near Wright State University.

Family-owned restaurant Dad’s Wings and Burgers had a soft opening March 15 at 2638 Colonel Glenn Highway, the former location of the One Eyed Jacks pub. A grand opening is planned for later this year.

ExploreNOW OPEN: Popular Dayton food truck opens first standalone restaurant

As the name suggests, the restaurant offers signature American food, specializing in fresh cut jumbo chicken wings, hand-breaded tenders, onion rings, breaded mushrooms, and of course, fresh burgers. The restaurant also serves cheesesteak sandwiches and wraps.

“Nothing is stored in a freezer, we don’t even have one,” said owner Muammer Kilic. “All the meats are bought locally the same day.”

Kilic and his family are serial restauranteurs, and have lived in Fairborn for almost 20 years. The family previously owned Airway Kitchen in Riverside, which closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is our new fast-casual style wings and burgers place,” Kilic said. “We will be doing everything fresh here and (trying) to create a new product unlike any other wing place.”

ExploreChicka Wing announces opening date in Springfield

Dad’s Wings and Burgers is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In Other News
1
Federal investigation finds no civil rights violations in Good Sam...
2
ON SALE NOW: Don McLean coming to Holland Theatre this May
3
Port Authority trustees back new Vandalia industrial warehouse
4
Dayton may sell Linden Center for redevelopment
5
Deadline nears for rental assistance program

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top