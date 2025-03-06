New women’s fashion store coming to Beavercreek’s Mall at Fairfield Commons

The women’s clothing and accessory store will open in a 4,490 square-foot space on the lower level across from Victoria’s Secret.

Windsor previously was located at the Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to welcome Windsor Fashions to our list of amazing retailers,” mall General Manager Ashley Mays said. “We consistently listen to shopper insight and demands as we look towards the future as we continue to grow our retail and restaurant offerings.”

Windsor Fashions is a fast-fashion retailer specializing in women’s apparel for special occasions, including prom, graduation, holidays, as well as everyday clothing and accessories.

Windsor operates over 350 locations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, according to the company.

“Dressing up for special occasions is at the core of the Windsor brand. We’re excited to help women find the perfect pieces for all of life’s moments at our new location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons,” said Karen Graham, vice president of brand at Windsor.

Mall has multiple additions

Other recent additions to Fairfield Commons include Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet, NYC Style Collection, Toasted Brunch Bar + Café, CLB XXIII and DXL Big + Tall. The mall has more than 130 retail, dining and entertainment offerings, according to the company.

And this weekend brings big news, as one anchor store is opening, while another is about to shut down. Dick’s House of Sport, a larger, special-feature-laden version of the sporting goods chain, opens to customers at the mall this weekend, while Macy’s is set to close this spring.