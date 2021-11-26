New Xenia school that will have STEAM curriculum approved by Ohio to open

“The whole point of STEAM is it’s available to all. Looking at the amount of options for what’s available in Montgomery County and Clark County, it became apparent that there are a lot of community STEM-designated schools in those counties, whereas there are very few in Greene County,” Ervin said. “Our goal not to compete with public schools, but to provide an instructional model the current offerings don’t avail themselves of.”

Ervin, who has been a STEM educator for 25 years, added that they sought the STEAM designation, which includes the arts, because humanities studies supplement science and engineering fields in ways that keep children engaged with what they are learning.

“I started realizing almost 30 years ago that understanding math as it pertains to a problem or a specific context helps them understand it better, and helps them think mathematically,” Ervin said.

In addition to technical and project-based learning, CSA-Xenia will also have a rigorous arts and humanities program, Ervin said.

“Nothing in life is done in a vacuum,” he added. “An engineer has to be able to write, to communicate. You have a passion for one thing, and you can tailor projects to align with a student’s passion. There’s a lot of different ways to demonstrate mastery of education standards.”

Applications for CSA-Xenia will become available at the school’s first open house, which is planned for Dec. 13.