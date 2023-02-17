Newest Air Force Museum exhibit’s goal: Teach you how to survive

The exhibit has two main sides.

The first is a walk-through, interactive gallery with nine “zones,” each devoted to a different environment or scenario — the forest, the desert, the mountains, on the water, even in one’s own home during extreme weather or environmental events.

Here, you’ll be told that you should leave the ear buds off while hiking through bear country. You’ll get an introduction to distinguishing between safely edible and dangerous vegetation, a video tutorial on how to kick your way from an icy pond, tips on how to build a fire and a lot more.

The exhibit’s other side is an Adventure Zone Ropes Course and Zip Line, operated by the Air Force Museum Foundation.

If you’re up to navigating course obstacles, testing your balance and coordination and flying down a zip line, this side is for you.

While the walk-through portion is free, Adventure Zone requires tickets, available for purchase at the museum. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about Adventure Zone tickets, visit www.afmuseum.com or call (937) 253-4629.

With a million square feet of exhibits, the museum can be accessed at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.