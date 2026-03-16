Newly-elected Franklin school board member resigns

Blevins was appointed to the board in February 2025 to fill the vacancy left by Robert Knipper, who resigned in January 2025, before being elected to the post in November 2025.

Under Ohio law, the remaining board members have 30 days from the resignation’s effective date to appoint a replacement.

Should the board miss the 30-day deadline, a probate court judge will appoint the replacement.

The replacement will serve until the next regular school board election in November 2027.

The change comes as the district is trying to rally voter support for a 1% traditional income tax levy on the May 5 ballot after various levies failed during the last three elections, most recently in November 2025.

Over the last two years, the district has made more than $11 million in cuts. It projects a negative cash balance by the 2029 fiscal year.

Board Vice President Lori Raleigh said Blevins’ resignation shouldn’t hurt the levy campaign.

“I see it as almost beneficial,” Raleigh said. “We’re going to bring someone on with fresh eyes who maybe sees something we’ve missed.”

Raleigh said she’s known Blevins for a while, and said the levy had no bearing on her decision to step down.

Superintendent Michael Sander said board resignations are not entirely uncommon.

Blevins is the third board member to resign during Sander’s 13 years as superintendent. In addition to Blevins replacing Knipper last year, current board president Andrew Fleming was appointed to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Robyn Donisi.

At the time, Donisi was the assistant superintendent of the Clinton-Massie School District. She resigned due to increased job duties.

Fleming was elected outright to the school board following his appointment.