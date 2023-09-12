No charges filed against Huber Heights officer in April shooting on Miller Lane

A grand jury declined to indict a Huber Heights police officer who shot an armed man in Butler Twp. earlier this year.

Officer Shawn Waler shot Taevion Booker on April 13 after Booker reportedly pulled a gun from his pocket. Booker was shot in the torso and taken to Miami Valley Hospital in stable condition.

Waler, a canine handler who has been with the department for 18 years, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, Huber Heights Police Chief Mark Lightner previously said. We are working to confirm Waler’s current status with the department.

Butler Twp. and Huber Heights police responded to a report of gunfire around 10:15 p.m. on April 13 near the Day’s Inn at 7470 Miller Lane.

Officers found Booker near the driveway to the O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar at 7030 Miller Lane.

Waler was the first to get out of his cruiser and ordered Booker to get down on his knees, keep his hands up and turn away from him, according to police.

Booker reportedly refused to get on his knees and dropped his hands to pull up his pants. He then reached to his front pocket and pulled a gun out, Lightner said during a press conference in April.

Waler fired three shots. It was not clear how many times Booker was shot.

Lightner previously said Waler acted according to department policy, based on the preliminary investigation.