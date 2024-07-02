No charges for 13 officers involved in shootout with man accused of ramming cruisers on US 35

On Jan. 8, Trotwood police responded to a report that a woman was hit by a pickup truck at Voyager Village mobile home. While they were at the scene helping the woman, the suspect — 54-year-old James Skirvin — drove past in his truck and reportedly pointed a long gun at officers.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Officers initiated a pursuit, with Dayton police and sheriff’s deputies also responding to assist.

During the chase, Skirvin shot at officers, according to the prosecutor’s office.

At the U.S. 35 and Liscum Drive, Skirvin drove across all the west and east lanes of U.S. 35, hitting a deputy’s cruiser head-on and landing on a Trotwood cruiser.

Seven Dayton officers, four Trotwood officers and two deputies fired shots during the incident. It’s not clear how many times Skirvin was shot.

Skirvin and the Trotwood officer who was in the cruiser were transported to Miami Valley Hospital. The officer, Michael Richardson, was seriously injured and has since been released from the hospital.

Skirvin was indicted six counts of felonious assault and one count each of vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas records.

His trial is scheduled to start Dec. 17.