No criminal charges for Dayton officer who shot armed man fleeing crash

Jamar Johnson was critically injured in the shooting. Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said Johnson was shot in the upper part of his right arm and the bullet traveled into his torso.

The officer who shot Johnson has six years of service and received eight written commendations and two oral reprimands, Afzal said.

Around 1:15 p.m. on July 24, officers responded to a crash at 1017 W. Third St.

As they arrived on scene, they saw a man, later identified as Johnson, leaving the area.

“Dayton police officers observed Johnson holding a handgun while running away,” a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit read.

Cruiser and body camera footage showed two officers exit the cruiser and start to chase Johnson.

One of the officers could be heard telling Johnson to show his hands.

Johnson continued to the 1100 block of French Lane, where he appeared to bend over a drain. He allegedly tried to hide the gun in the drain.

As he stood up, an officer shot him.

Afzal said Johnson had a gun in his right hand and a magazine in the left

Police provided medical care until medics arrived and took Johnson to the hospital.

There was around 12 seconds from the time officers saw Johnson to when he was shot, according to the police chief.

Johnson is facing improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, attempt to commit tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and failure to stop after an accident charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The failure to stop after an accident charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

His next court appearance is Dec. 29 for a motion to suppress hearing.