No Greene County races flip in final count; Xenia schools may still go to recount

In Ross Twp., the trustee race was decided by two votes, Smith said. If it had been only one, that race would have gone to a recount.

“Voting matters—you wouldn’t have recounts if voting didn’t matter," Smith said. “Vote totals were very close. Certain candidates and issues really resonated with people.”

The Xenia school board race may still go to a recount, as a very small number of Warren County voters have yet to be certified. On election night, 26 votes were cast in Warren County for the Xenia Board of Education race.

Election night results from the board of elections showed a tight three-way scrum for the second and third seat on the Xenia school board, with a difference of only 38 votes between Tyler Scott — who emerged as the victor for the third seat on the board behind Josh Day and Deborah Williams — and Jennifer Marietta. There is only a difference of 72 votes between Williams in second place, and Marietta in fourth.

Warren County has one recount that starts Friday, and the other races issues not subject to recount will be certified Wednesday.

An automatic recount is triggered when the difference between the number of votes cast for a declared winner and loser is less than or equal to 0.5% of total votes cast, according to the Ohio elections manual. Candidates can also request recounts under certain conditions.

Reporter Jen Balduf contributed to this story.