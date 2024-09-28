No indictment in death of Hamilton mother who died from gunshot

The shooting happened at 12:39 p.m. when Lovins was visiting the residence. A male who called 911 was also present. Lovins was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Lovins is survived by an infant who was in the residence when the shooting happened, according to family and officials.

The initial call was for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Hamilton Police, but the investigation continued and was later termed a death investigation.

Dan Lovins, Danielle’s father, was vocal about what happened to his daughter in February and told the Journal-News Friday he will continue to seek justice for his daughter, whose son is now one year old.

“I see it as a murder, 100 percent. If it was suicide, it would have been declared within 72 hours,” Lovins said in February. He has not changed his mind.

Lovins, testified before the grand jury, saying “I told them everything I knew.”

The grand jury report states, “having questioned all the relevant witnesses for the shooting incident that occurred Feb. 16, 2024, on Peregrine Way in Hamilton ... and having considered all of the facts in the case presented to it by the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the grand jury finds no felony offense occurred.”

Danielle Lovins’ boyfriend has since been convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge that happened prior to her death, which is under appeal, and an unrelated felony gun charge.

Dan Lovins said Friday, “the fact that they can not find anything to charge this dude with is (I don’t understand). They said there was not enough evidence.”

He said he will continue to push for more investigation and justice until “the day I die.”

Danielle Lovins filed a domestic violence report in early January concerning her boyfriend, according to Hamilton Municipal Court records. Dan Lovins said he was present when his daughter filed the report, and pursued that charge in her absence.