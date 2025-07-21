No injuries reported after fight at Beavercreek Home Depot ends with gunfire

A caller reported they saw a man with gun inside the store and other witness reported hearing a single gunshot outside shortly after, according to police.

Officers arrived within three minutes and detained the person suspected of firing the gun.

Witness statements and surveillance footage indicated two men were involved in a fight inside the store and one man brandished a firearm, according to police.

The other man left the store and got into a pickup truck. When the armed man went outside, the truck drove toward him and he discharged one round at the vehicle, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

The man who fired the shot has been identified, but police are withholding his name pending further investigation.

Anyone with information should call Detective John Bondy at 937-426-1225 ext. 252.