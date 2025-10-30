No injuries reported after Jeep hits deputy’s cruiser in Harrison Twp.

No injuries were reported after a Jeep hit a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy cruiser while turning in Harrison Twp. Thursday morning.
At 2:22 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash at Needmore Road and North Dixie Drive.
A 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to negotiate the turn from Needmore Road onto North Dixie Drive, according to OSHP.
The Jeep hit a cruiser that was stopped at a red light on North Dixie Drive.
The driver of the Jeep was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle, according to OSHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
