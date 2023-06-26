No injuries reported after truck fleeing gunfire crashes into Harrison Twp. building

No injuries were reported after a truck crashed into a Harrison Twp. building Sunday while it was being chased and shot at it from an SUV.

Around 3:45 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4700 block of North Main Street on a report of a vehicle crashed into a building.

Deputies found a black truck unoccupied had crashed into the back of a business. During the investigation, they learned the incident started behind a shopping center in the 4200 block of North Main Street.

Shots were being fired from black SUV at the truck, according to the sheriff’s office. The truck fled toward Cromwell Place with the SUV reportedly chasing and continuing to shoot at it. The truck turned onto Catalpa Drive and then Julia Avenue before it went off the road into a rear parking lot.

The people inside the truck got out and fled and foot, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.